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Full Show – HISTORIC JULY 4TH! Trump Conducts Anti-Globalist Exorcism In Washington D.C. – 07/05/2019
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516 views • July 06, 2019
On This July 5th Live Show Alex Jones is joined by Leo Zagami, Robert Barnes, and Paul Joseph Watson who break down Trump’s victory yesterday honoring our American history and legacy. This is an exceptional show that you must see to believe.
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