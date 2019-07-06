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Tonight Trump and Tucker Talk Aliens and UFO's
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59 views • July 06, 2019
Tonight Tucker is releasing the interview he did with Trump where he asks for info on UFO's and ET's.. Will Trump be the president of UFO Disclosure? Or will this be part of a bigger fear narrative to push the war/ fear machine forward?
MORE UFO NEWS: https://inquirewithinofficial.com
EPIC MAILING LIST!!!!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
MORE UFO NEWS: https://inquirewithinofficial.com
EPIC MAILING LIST!!!!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
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