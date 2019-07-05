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VIDEO: Melania Trump Tears Up At 4th Of July Rally
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187 views • July 05, 2019
Alex Jones presents video footage from President Trump's 4th of July Parade and points out how Melania Trump, a true Christian, began to tear up while hearing the Battle Hymn of the Republic.
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