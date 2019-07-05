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BACKFIRE! CNN, CBS, And Other MSM Pull Videos Lying About Trump
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253 views • July 05, 2019
Alex Jones exposes how various leftist, mainstream media companies put out blatantly false propaganda against President Trump concerning his 4th Of July Parade, and later, they discreetly pulled down all of their content that was designed to spread their own deceptive fake news narrative.
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