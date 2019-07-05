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Italian Insider Exposes Globalist Plan To Destroy Europe And The United States
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319 views • July 05, 2019
Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live in studio to expose how globalist stay behind networks function behind the political scenes to take control of nations and institutions to serve their one world government agenda by preventing patriots from preserving their own sovereignty.
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