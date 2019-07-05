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4th of July Man-Shaming #3
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17 views • July 05, 2019
Here's my wife's and I's story of being on a nice couple's dinner date for a B-Day.. and being attacked by ANTIFA for no reason, and how I respond to fellow American's who seem to be fine with that, because "Trump gotta go..shouldnt be in the way of progress" and such crap talk. They're gonna have to see a man about that. This is Man Country.
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