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VIDEO: Trump Conducts Christian/Americana Revival Ritual On July 4th
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180 views • July 05, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump's 4th of July Parade was essentially an exorcism of the demonic, globalist forces that have taken over the United States and poisoned the minds of millions of Americans. Only a ritual of this scale, reach, and depth could counter the extreme evil that wishes to destroy prosperity and Christianity worldwide.
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