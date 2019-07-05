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POLITICIANS (Vs THE PEOPLE)
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4 views • July 05, 2019
It has become overwhelmingly clear where things are at, at least for those of us who are paying attention. The 5G rollout, for example, is a kill grid, let alone what was done in California and Oregon. It's about accepting WHERE THINGS STAND, and we stand in the trials and tribulations which are piling on top of us by the day. This is aimed at career politicians, not Trump...especially the two guys running for UK prime monster.
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