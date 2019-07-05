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Media Predictions Of “Tiny Crowd” For Trump July 4 Speech Proven Spectacularly Wrong
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451 views • July 05, 2019
The media ran headlines right up to the day of President Trump’s July 4 speech predicting only a “tiny crowd” would show up. In reality, photos from the event show crowds stretching the full length of the national mall. Alex Jones breaks it down.
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