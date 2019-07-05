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Coming Out For Trump
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347 views • July 05, 2019
Coming out as a Trump supporter in this heated political climate can be hard for many Americans due to a growing trend of liberals disowning their long time family and friends over politics. At Trumps D.C. 4th of July celebration, a man describes how coming out as a Trump supporter was harder than coming out as gay to his friends.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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