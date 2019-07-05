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Banned Utube video 7/23/2018 Today's News, President Trump threatens Iran with destruction
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48 views • July 05, 2019
WOW, back in July 2018 President Trump was threatening to destroy Iran and today, last week, etc. July 2019, the threats continue? Even back in 2001 (911) General Wesley Clark said he was told by a man in the pentagon, Iran was a target. I guess we can logically conclude, Iran is in trouble! Yes? No?
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