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Banned Utube video 7/22/2018 Why do they want to rebuild King Solomon's Temple
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60 views • July 05, 2019
Why are the Freemasons building models of King Solomon's Temple? It seems the Freemasons are an extension of the forces bent on Rebuilding King Solomon's Temple so some Jewish Folks who are into the kabbalah can start sacrificing animals. Is this OK with you?
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