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The Absurd Pantomime Of Politics ...
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130 views • July 05, 2019
Streamed live 5th July 2019
So ... despite being found guilty of 'Negligence' in Dec 2016, Christine Legarde is on the cusp of taking over the Chair at the European Central Bank & the German Defence MInister, Ursula Von Der Leyen is the SOLE choice to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission!
EU DEMOCRACY? Only in your dreams!
Meanwhile, the UK Defence Minister confirms her 'unconditional' support for EU Military Unification!
So ... despite being found guilty of 'Negligence' in Dec 2016, Christine Legarde is on the cusp of taking over the Chair at the European Central Bank & the German Defence MInister, Ursula Von Der Leyen is the SOLE choice to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission!
EU DEMOCRACY? Only in your dreams!
Meanwhile, the UK Defence Minister confirms her 'unconditional' support for EU Military Unification!
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