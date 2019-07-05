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Steve Forbes: People see Trump as a doer
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2 views • July 05, 2019
Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough and FBN’s Sandra Smith on the first Republican debate in the 2016 presidential race. Watch Maria Bartiromo and Sandra Smith talk about Elections on Mornings With Maria.
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