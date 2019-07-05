© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making a kickassed Muffaletta Sandwich my way!
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • July 05, 2019
The muffaletta sandwich originated in New Orleans but it has a lot of Italian influence. This is a great sandwich I have made it several times but this is the first time I have made a video about it and shared it. It is not the classic version that you have seen Emeril make but it is my own unique version.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.