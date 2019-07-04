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Music - Walls....by Tommy Emmanuel and Christie Lenee
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32 views • July 04, 2019
We don't hear Tommy sing very often because he's usually having too much fun concentrating on his guitar expertise. But in the duet with Christie Lenee, we are fortunate to hear them both sing a great song and play their awesome guitar styles on acoustic guitars.
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