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KILLING YOU IS LEGAL
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51 views • July 04, 2019
As you may be celebrating the birthday of the U.S., please consider what the U.S. has become since 1776. Spraying you by the Department of Defense and/or its agents (commercial aircraft) with toxic and drastic consequences has been deemed legal according to U.S. law. Therefore, congressional defense committees would be regularly receiving notice of such theft, loss, or releases of toxic substances into our atmosphere but as test subjects, our informed consent is required. Did anybody ask U?
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