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Pence says 'give back' at naturalization ceremony
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1 view • July 04, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence told more than 40 immigrants who became new U.S. citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at the National Archives in Washington to "find a way to give back for all that you've been given."
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