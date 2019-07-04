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Acquitted Navy SEAL thanks Donald Trump, Fox News
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8 views • July 04, 2019
The decorated Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017 thanked Fox News, President Donald Trump and two congressmen for their support during his trial.
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