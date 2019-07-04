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Trump meets US troops soon after N. Korea meeting
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4 views • July 04, 2019
President Donald Trump recounted the moment when he stepped across the border at the demilitarized zone into North Korea Sunday. Trump shared the moment as he addressed the US military at an American base south of Seoul, South Korea.
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