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Florida Paramedics Now Legally Allowed to Carry on the Job
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18 views • July 04, 2019
"The law doesn't turn these first responders and medics into law-enforcement officers, but it does allow them to protect themselves if they need to while they are on the job." —Cam Edwards
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