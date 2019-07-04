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Bill Maher Calls Out Cory Booker for Dodging 2A Questions
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24 views • July 04, 2019
Cory Booker dodged every gun-control question CNN's Jake Tapper posed to him, and Bill Maher called him out for his coward-like antics.
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