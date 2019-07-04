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Florida Dem says insulting Congress members should result in prosecution
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5 views • July 04, 2019
Civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon reacts to Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-Fla.) claim that people who make fun of members of Congress online should face prosecution.
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newspoliticsbusinesssocial mediafox businessfox business networkcongresscavutoneil cavutohouse of representativescapitol hillunited states congresscavuto coast to coastharmeet dhilloncongressmencongresswomenfrederica wilsoninternet trollsinternet trolls confrontedonline trollsrep. frederica wilsonsocial media harrassmentsocial media trollstwitter trolls
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