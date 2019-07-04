© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Border Patrol pushes back against criticisms of detention centers
Follow
0
Share
Report
137 views • July 04, 2019
The president and Border Patrol are pushing back amid criticism of living conditions at migrant detention centers; Anita Vogel reports.
Keywords
newspoliticsimmigrationfox newsfox news channelborder crisistrump immigrationillegal immigrationcbpcustoms and border patrolborder wallus borderimmigration crisisborder patrolhomeland securitymigrant crisisasylum seekersexecutive branchdetention centermigrant childrenmigrant detention centersanita vogelcbp detention centers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.