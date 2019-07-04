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Based on Crime Rates, Pro-2A Advocates Should Control the Narrative
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12 views • July 04, 2019
Anti-gun advocates have claimed that the gun-rights lobby has been running rough-shod over our nation's gun laws for thirty years. Interestingly enough, though, in those thirty years, gun crime has been on the decline.
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