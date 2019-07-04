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Trump to Iran: Threats can 'come back to bite you'
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213 views • July 04, 2019
Director of The Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom Nile Gardiner says President Trump is sending the exact right message to the Iranian regime and the world about standing up to evil.
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