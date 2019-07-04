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Critics pounce on Trump's decision to roll tanks into DC
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570 views • July 04, 2019
Trump's 'Salute to America' has faced intense backlash over his decision to divert funds and military equiptment for the celebration; reaction from Utah Sen. Mike Lee on 'The Story.' #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
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