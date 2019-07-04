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Democrats Call For Total Open Borders, Free Healthcare For All, And To Arrest Citizens For Free Speech - War Room Full Show
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60 views • July 04, 2019
Leo Zagami is in studio for the full War Room today as we are joined by Kaitlin Bennett, Fog City Midge, and Derek Moore. Topics include Democrat endorsed domestic terrorism, Democrats calling for arrest of anyone who makes fun of a congresswoman, the secret power of Bit Coin and the state of liberalism in the United States. Also, Owen Shroyer gets sent to the gulag live on air.
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