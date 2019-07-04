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Joe Biden Throws The Entire FBI Under The Bus
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939 views • July 04, 2019
Joe Biden was once skeptical of reports by the FBI, yet now he only criticizes President Trump for not fully trusting intelligence agencies. Leo Zagami joins Owen in-studio along with a special surprise guest!
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