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Gay Pride Marchers In San Francisco Violently React To Trump Hat
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23 views • July 04, 2019
Fog City Midge ventured into the gay pride parade at San Francisco and many of those who saw her ended up just screaming at her because she supports Trump. She joins Leo Zagami and Owen to discuss the debauchery of the all ages allowed event.
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