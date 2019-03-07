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7/03/19 #INDEPENDENCE: GOD BLESS AMERICA & TRUMP! #HANG10 #WWG1WGA
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72 views • July 04, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jul 3, 2019
July 4th Report! As we celebrate our Freedom, remember the Declaration that put the 1st Am Rev in motion! President Trump is reestablishing the Republic and We, the People are charged to do out part! Get involved, right now, in the 20/20 fight-- local, State and Federal government needs YOU!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Read the Declaration of Independence for Yourself!
https://www.archives.gov/founding-doc...
https://momsforamerica.us/
Please watch President Trump's important interview on Tucker Carlson yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUnOY...
https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/ne...
Please watch Katie G's excellent break down of POTUS' well-laid plan to use Antifa's T-ism tactics to take down Sor_s, etc., funded Insurrection in the USA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPY5...
Please subscribe to Citizens Investigative Report!! https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/bj...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal: [email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!!
Published on Jul 3, 2019
July 4th Report! As we celebrate our Freedom, remember the Declaration that put the 1st Am Rev in motion! President Trump is reestablishing the Republic and We, the People are charged to do out part! Get involved, right now, in the 20/20 fight-- local, State and Federal government needs YOU!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please get educated on Common Law and how YOU can participate in the 2nd Am Rev by learning the Constitution, Common Law, acting locally and what it means to have government by consent, as intended by the Founders:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Read the Declaration of Independence for Yourself!
https://www.archives.gov/founding-doc...
https://momsforamerica.us/
Please watch President Trump's important interview on Tucker Carlson yesterday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUnOY...
https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/ne...
Please watch Katie G's excellent break down of POTUS' well-laid plan to use Antifa's T-ism tactics to take down Sor_s, etc., funded Insurrection in the USA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPY5...
Please subscribe to Citizens Investigative Report!! https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/bj...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal: [email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!!
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