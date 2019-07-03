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Stop asthma attacks, Heal Pneumonia and other Lung Problems Naturally - How to Heal Yourself
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101 views • July 03, 2019
Cynthia Foster, MD, a conventionally trained medical doctor goes through the natural herbal remedies she has used for her patients to heal them naturally from mild to severe lung problems including a case of pneumonia in a comatose patient that failed antibiotics. She turned her practice holistic in 1997 after she was completely cured of epilepsy with solely natural healing techniques. Also covered is a case of fiberglass inhalation that was considered incurable.
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