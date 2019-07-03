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Twerk Tutorial: The Shake for Beginners
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78 views • July 03, 2019
We have different twerking instructional videos here at oneHOWTO, but getting the basics
right means more advanced steps are easier. In this video we show you how to do the
shake. This movement involves bringing the butt up and down in time to the music and
getting the proper twerk shake. It’s for those just starting out, but will also be a good
reminder for some who are wanting to practice.
right means more advanced steps are easier. In this video we show you how to do the
shake. This movement involves bringing the butt up and down in time to the music and
getting the proper twerk shake. It’s for those just starting out, but will also be a good
reminder for some who are wanting to practice.
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