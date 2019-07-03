© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
07/03 Analyzing the Dem Psyche & Their POTUS Nominations
Follow
0
Share
Report
153 views • July 03, 2019
A Gallup poll, A politician's promise, & a famous political adviser give us some real insight into the Democrat Psyche and help us make predictions for the presidential nominee for the democrat party and the trajectory of the democrat party.
Purely scientific no party spin or bias!
Purely scientific no party spin or bias!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.