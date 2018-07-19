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Banned Utube video 7/19/2018 Mind Control, Political and Social Propaganda
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414 views • July 03, 2019
Who wants to destroy the world as we know it? Who wants to destroy Christianity? Who is promoting Satanism, Free Will & Do as Thou Will? Who wants to have a war with Iran? Who wants to destroy YOU? Do you know? Do you believe there are forces bent on a Global World Order? Does all this have something to do with an antichrist character? God help us all wake up, I pray!
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