© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Josh Hawley says Nike's flag recall is anti-American
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • July 03, 2019
Nike's decision to pull Betsy Ross flag sneaker has nothing to do with patriotism and is the worst kind of hypocrisy, says Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, Republican member of the Senate Armed Services Committees.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.