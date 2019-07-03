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Military tanks arrive for Trump's July 4th celebration
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11 views • July 03, 2019
Armored vehicles, bombers and military jets will be featured at the 'Salute to America' event in Washington, D.C.; Ellison Barber reports on the preparations and reaction. #FoxNews
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trumpwhite housenewspoliticsindependence dayfox newsfox news channeltop storiestrump newslatest politicswhite house newsamericas newsroomellison barbertrump criticstankstrump independence dayfourth of julyjuly fourth dcmilitary tankssalute to americatrump july 4thtrump july fourttrump military tanks
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