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Trump campaign raises $105M in second quarter, blowing past Dems
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1 view • July 03, 2019
FBN's Charlie Gasparino on President Trump's fundraising push and the decline in former Vice President Joe Biden's poll numbers.
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trumpwhite housenewspoliticsbusinesspresident trumptrump campaigndonald trumpfox businessfox business networkpersonality2020 presidential electiontrump 2020cavutoneil cavutotrump re-electioncavuto coast to coastmagaelectionscharlie gasparino2020 candidatesgasparinotrump fundraising2020 fundraisingtrump campaign fundraising
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