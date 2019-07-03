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Hispanic pastor disputes Ocasio-Cortez's claims about border facilities
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4 views • July 03, 2019
Reverend Samuel Rodriguez speaks out after visiting the same border detention center Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited.
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