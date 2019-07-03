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The New Living Language - Reading Brainwaves
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22 views • July 03, 2019
Technology to decode your brainwaves and put it in writing and digital format is already here thanks to DARPA and other private and state sponsored collaboratives'. Is this another reason for the desperate rush for 5G rollout, biometrics, and "the internet of things"? Many people already know that it is...especially because all of these technologies are moving ahead in lockstep fashion.
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