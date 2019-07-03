Former Navy Pilot Exposes 9/11 Inside Job

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Published on Jun 22, 2019
There are still many unexplained anomalies surrounding the aircrafts used in the terrorist attacks on 9/11. Former Navy pilot Joel Skousen joins Alex to discuss his expert analysis of happened that day and who may have been behind the attacks.
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5d0d86b40a6ea10017e4447d