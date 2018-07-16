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Banned Utube video 7/16/2018 The Ongoing world war, electronic weapons, greater Israel
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15 views • July 03, 2019
Who's awake? Hello, anyone awake? The powerful elite who control our planet have plans for a Global World Order! Are you ready? I pray, God help us all. YOU, are you praying? Do you believe in God? Is seems Satanism is on the rise. OMG!
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