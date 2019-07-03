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Unacknowledged - Full Documentary
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248 views • July 03, 2019
Dr. Steven Greer started with his "Disclosure Project" 18 years ago, and now brings this much needed documentary to us all. This is quite possibly the most important information today for Human Kind on this planet concerning extraterrestrial life.
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