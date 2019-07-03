Ultralight SRT at under 4lbs? ShotStop Duritium III+ GT!

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Test Gun(s): TC Compass, 1:9, 22" barrel, CZ 557 UCS 1:10, 16" barrel
Test Taken: 45 Feet
Rounds Used: Independence M193, FN Herstal M855, Lake City M855A1, BlackHills Barnes, 50gr TSX, Handload SS190, M62A1, M80A1
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