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Democrats Heckled And Booed During Press Conference At Southern Border - War Room Full Show
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65 views • July 03, 2019
The Clown World Order is strong today as Democrats are heckled during a staged press conference to make it appear they have support for open borders, ANTIFA is allowed to engage in Domestic Terror, and the left ignores the real climate change issues highlighted by today's guest Dane Wigington. Robert Barnes in studio responds to the Trump administration caving on the Census issue and Owen Shroyer volunteers to lead ANTIFA to victory.
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