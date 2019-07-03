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ANTIFA Plans Domestic Terror Attacks On July 4th Parade
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27 views • July 03, 2019
Some people planning to attend the 4th of July festivities are changing their plans because they're worried that ANTIFA may attempt to get violent. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Owen to discuss the left's growing culture of violence.
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