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7/02 What Trump Must Do with Bad Courts
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139 views • July 02, 2019
Happy Independence Day!
Time for solutions, the answers to the naysayers, and the truth in the Constitution, History, & Liberty---- and the consequences of denying these truths. Trump must do this, or we must admit the argument of the naysayer and accept the consequences of their lies.
So... haters & federal supremacists of all kinds BRING IT ON! I am ready to rumble for Liberty!
Resources:
Time for solutions, the answers to the naysayers, and the truth in the Constitution, History, & Liberty---- and the consequences of denying these truths. Trump must do this, or we must admit the argument of the naysayer and accept the consequences of their lies.
So... haters & federal supremacists of all kinds BRING IT ON! I am ready to rumble for Liberty!
Resources:
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