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Nike Pulls American Flag As ANTIFA Pledges Violent Attacks Against Fourth Of July Events Nationwide - Full Show
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429 views • July 02, 2019
American Pride is at an all time low as Nike pulls it’s ‘Betsy Ross’ Shoe at the behest of Colin Kaepernick. The border battle intensifies as AOC clashes with the border police. Tom Pappart guest hosts the 4th hour.
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