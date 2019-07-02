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Collapse Of US Border Will be Followed By 10 Times Number Of Migrant Invaders
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144 views • July 02, 2019
The collapse of the US border will bring in a new era of lawlessness that will bring about a new fascist authoritarian control system headed by the globalist elite.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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