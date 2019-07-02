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The Alt Left, Marxist, Fascist Deep State working to destroy America
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5 views • July 02, 2019
Obama's Deep state sleepers are still working behind the scenes in many State Departments disrupting this administration. They are are Communists, they are Traitors. They must be removed, NOW. Many of them belong behind bars.
All of them should have their citizenships revoked and be Deported, Never to Return
All of them should have their citizenships revoked and be Deported, Never to Return
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